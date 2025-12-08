Schultz, Herres, Trejbal Named Players of the Week

Brock Schultz, Wyatt Herres, and Tobias Trejbal have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Players of the Week for games played on or between Monday, Dec. 1, and Sunday, Dec. 7.

Brock Schultz, F, Sioux Falls Stampede

NCAA Commitment: University of North Dakota

Tied his teammate, Thomas Zocco, for the lead among USHL skaters with seven points, scoring three goals and recording four assists.

Scored once and had two assists in the Stampede's 5-3 win against Madison on Friday.

Added two goals and two primary assists in Sioux Falls's 7-1 win to complete the sweep of the Capitols on Saturday.

Finished the weekend with eight shots and a +3 rating.

Wyatt Herres, D, Chicago Steel

NCAA Commitment: University of Massachusetts Lowell

2026 NHL Draft Eligible

Recorded the primary assist on Chicago's game-tying goal with 2:00 left in the third period during the Steel's 5-4 overtime comeback win against Cedar Rapids on Friday.

Had a primary assist in the Steel's 6-5 shootout loss at Green Bay on Saturday.

Finished with five shots and a +4 rating.

Tobias Trejbal, G, Youngstown Phantoms

NCAA Commitment: University of Massachusetts

2026 NHL Draft Eligible

Made 20 stops on 21 shots in Youngstown's 3-1 win against Tri-City on Thursday at the American Cup powered by Wegman's in Rochester, N.Y.

Posted a 20-save, 1-0 shutout against the NTDP U18 team in Youngstown on Saturday, making all three stops in the shootout. He has won his past five games.

Led USHL goalies with a 0.45 goals against average and .976 save percentage, best among those with more than one game played. His 2.03 goals against average this season is third-best in the league, and he has played the fifth-most minutes with a 12-4-1-0 record.







