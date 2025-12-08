Gameday Preview: December 10-13

Published on December 8, 2025

OMAHA (6-19-1-1, 14 PTS) vs. TRI-CITY (8-15-3-1, 20 PTS) Wednesday, Dec. 10 7:05 p.m. CST

@ YOUNGSTOWN (18-6-1-1, 38 PTS) Friday, Dec. 12 7:05 p.m. EST & Saturday, Dec. 13 6:05 p.m. EST

Lancers To Wrap Up Three-Game Stretch Before Christmas Break: The Omaha Lancers are back on home ice Wednesday night for the final time before Christmas break as they take on their Western Conference rival Tri-City Storm... Before the Lancers head back home for Christmas break, they will be traveling out east to Youngstown, Ohio to take on the Youngstown Phantoms... The Lancers are coming off a weekend sweep with wins over the Waterloo Black Hawks and Des Moines Buccaneers... It's the first time since October of last year that the Lancers saw back-to-back wins...

Tri-City Storm Come To Town Wednesday: The Lancers and Storm will meet for the 5th time already this season... The Lancers defeated the Tri-City Storm in their last matchup by the score of 3-1 back on November 2nd ... Tri-City has scored just 13 goals in the first period so far this season... That's fewest in the USHL... Tri-City has faced 829 shots against so far this season... That is second most in the league... The only team to have faced more shots this season are the Omaha Lancers (884) ... The Storm have scored just two power-play goals over their last 13 meetings with Omaha; dating back to April of 2024... Tri-City had outscored Omaha 613-549 all-time in the regular season head-to-head...

Lancers Travel To 'The Buckeye State' For A Weekend Series With The Phantoms: The Lancers will be traveling to Youngstown for the first time since January of 2024 when the Lancers swept the Phantoms on that road trip... The Lancers are 13-9-1-1 all-time against the Phantoms since Youngstown joined the league in the fall of 2009... The Lancers and Phantoms have gone to overtime in 3 of their last 6 meetings... Prior to those last 6 matchups, the Lancers and Phantoms had never gone to OT... The Lancers all-time power-play against Youngstown is 21/105 (20%) ... Meanwhile, Youngstown has scored just 8 power-play goals against Omaha... The Lancers have outscored Youngstown head-to-head by an all-time score of 82-63... Youngstown has given up just two goals to opposing d-men this season... That's a league best...

Have The Lancers Broken Through?: The Lancers are entering this week with a two-game win streak, and a three-game point streak... One of the reasons the Lancers have come away with success as of late has been their offense-tallying up 13 goals in their last 3 games... It's the most goals scored in a three-game stretch for the Lancers since October of last year...

Lancers To Watch: Forward Yegor Kim has been a big part in the Lancers' recent success... Kim had registered three goals over the weekend in the two games against Waterloo and Des Moines... Yegor Kim has gotten on the goal scoring sheet in 3 of the 6 Lancer victories-including the 3-1 win over Tri-City... Adam Israilov is currently on a three-game point streak; netting two goals and two assists during that stretch... Israilov's 5 goals so far this season have either come within the first 5 minutes of a period, or within the final 5 minutes of a period...

Storm Players To Watch: Forward Luca Jarvis had recorded an assist in three of the four meetings with Omaha so far this season... The only meeting he was held off the scorer's sheet was the 3-1 Lancers' victory last month... Like Jarvis, defenseman Bode Laylin had also recorded at least one point in three of the four meetings with Omaha this season... And like Jarvis, the lone game in which Laylin was held off the scorer's sheet was their 3-1 defeat against the Lancers...

Phantoms To Watch: The Lancers will be seeing a familiar face in Youngstown this weekend as defenseman Jayden Veney will be suiting up in the purple and orange this weekend... The 6'6 218 lb. Rochester, Minnesota native has racked up 4 points (1+3) through 25 games played so far this season... Forward Cooper Simpson has been stellar so far this season... The Boston Bruins draft pick has posted 35 points (12+23) through 26 games played so far this season... Simpson is tied for the league lead in points with Lincoln's Alex Pelletier... Youngstown forward Ryan Rucinski is second in the league with 34 points (16+18) ...







