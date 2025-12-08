Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

Three Games, Five Days

For the first time this season, the Black Hawks will play three games in the same week. The run begins on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. when Waterloo visits the Des Moines Buccaneers. Then Friday and Saturday, the Hawks play 7:05 p.m. road games: first against the Madison Capitols, then back in Des Moines. However, the heavy week will not impact Waterloo's war chest of games-in-hand, because every other Western Conference team also plays three times this week. The Hawks have played 22 times this season, Des Moines has been on the ice for 23 contests, and every other Western team has skated at least 24 times. Tuesday's game in Des Moines will not count toward the Dupaco Cowbell Cup, but Friday's matchup is part of the four-team series.

Debut Re-Do

On November 14th, Tyler Deakos made a strong initial foray into USHL hockey. Although the Hawks fell 6-4 in Des Moines that night, Deakos had a goal and two assists. His return to Des Moines will also mark his return to Waterloo's lineup. Deakos was suspended for the last two games. Prior to that, the Alberta native had seven points (three goals, four assists) in just six games and was contributing steadily to the Hawks' offense. Despite his limited time with the team, Deakos is currently tied as Waterloo's ninth-leading scorer.

Special Teams Trends

Since mid-November, the Black Hawks penalty kill and power play have both been climbing in the rankings. Last Friday, the Omaha Lancers ended a streak of 13 successful Waterloo penalty kills. During that sequence, the Hawks temporarily reached the league lead in that category. As this week begins, Waterloo ranks third at 83.3 percent. Meanwhile, the Hawks' power play has quickly jumped to sixth. During the seven games since Waterloo last visited Des Moines, the Hawks have scored on nine of 21 power play chances (42.9 percent). That has bumped the Hawks from 12th in the USHL up to sixth.

Save the Puck(s)

On Saturday, the Black Hawks defeated the Sioux City Musketeers 7-4. Cullen Emery and Caleb Deanovich each scored their first Waterloo goals during the opening period. Those two tallies helped push the 2025/26 Hawks to 72 total goals divided among 23 different players. Deanovich is the seventh defenseman to score.

Recent Games

The Black Hawks' fell to the Omaha Lancers 7-3 on the road Friday. A second period Waterloo rally briefly made it a 3-2 contest before the Lancers pulled away. Then against Sioux City Saturday, both teams led on separate occasions, and the matchup included three ties. Adyn Merrick scored twice and Waterloo eventually scored five consecutive goals for a 7-4 final.

