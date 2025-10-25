Bucs Fight off NTDP for 4-3 Win

West Des Moines, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers (4-3-2-2) secured a 4-3 victory against the USA Hockey NTDP U-17s (2-8-2-0) Friday night at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. Blake Zielinski powered the Des Moines offense with three primary assists on the night. Bucs goalie Max Weilandt (4-2-2-2) stopped 25 of 28 shots in the victory, while USA goalie Nate Chizik (1-2-1-0) fought off 39 of 43 shots in the defeat. The Bucs and NTDP return to the MidAmerican Energy Company Recplex tomorrow night for a 7:05 p.m. rematch.

NTDP forward Hudson Salvador opened the scoring of the match 4:09 into the opening frame, assisted by Christian Semetsis to give USA the 1-0 lead. Bucs forward Jakeb Lynch responded with his first goal of the season on the power play at 13:49, burying a wide-angle shot off a tic-tac-toe play forwards Blake Zielinski and Riley Zupfer to tie the contest 1-1. Des Moines defenseman Ryland Randle brought the Bucs ahead with just 53 seconds remaining in the first period, forcing a shot past Chizik for his first goal of the season. Randle's goal at 19:07 was assisted by Zielinski and Ryan Seelinger and saw Des Moines with a 2-1 lead.

USA forward Rocco Pelosi tied the score just 2:18 into the middle frame, assisted by NTDP defensemen Diego Gutierrez and Carson Scott. Bucs forward Riley Zupfer notched his second goal of the season, sending a pass from Zielinski to the back of the net at 9:15. Zupfer's goal as also assisted by defenseman Jason Davenport, bringing the Bucs ahead 3-2.

Bucs defenseman Keaton Orrey tallied his first goal of the season on the power play 12:43 into the final frame, extending the Des Moines lead to 4-2. Orrey's shot from the point flew past the USA defense off a pass from forward Theo Kiss, and was also assisted by forward Nathan Hauad. USA attempted a comeback late in the third period, as defenseman Jake Boguniecki snuck a puck past Weilandt at 18:17. The Bucs were able to hold off the NTDP for the final minutes, showing a final score of 4-3.

