Des Moines Buccaneers Announce Partnership with Thrivent to Support Faith and Family Night and Community Giving

Published on November 18, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







The Des Moines Buccaneers are proud to announce a new partnership with Thrivent, the presenting sponsor of Faith and Family Night and the Buccaneers' Donation Program for the 2025-26 season.

Together, the two organizations will continue championing service, generosity, and community impact across Central Iowa. Last season, the Buccaneers contributed over $120,000 in ticket vouchers, signed memorabilia, specialty jersey auction proceeds, and Chuck-a-Puck fundraising, while players and staff volunteered more than 500 hours of community service.

"For over 120 years Thrivent has been helping people build, grow and protect their financial well-being by putting generosity at the heart of saving and investing. Through Faith and Family Night, our partnership with the Bucs will bring Thrivent's purpose of empowering lives of service and faith to life! By combining generosity with teamwork, we're creating moments that reach far beyond the rink-uplifting communities and inspiring lasting impact," said Julie Ferri, Manager of Engagement at Thrivent.

"The Des Moines Buccaneers are more than a hockey team, we're part of the fabric of Central Iowa," said Eric Grundfast, President of the Des Moines Buccaneers. "Each year, our players and staff dedicate more than 500 hours to community service, and through our donation program we've contributed over $120,000 back into local organizations and causes. As our team continues to grow, this partnership with Thrivent helps us strengthen our outreach and expand our impact well beyond the rink."

The Buccaneers will celebrate this partnership throughout the 2025-26 season, beginning with Faith and Family Night, as the organization continues its commitment to giving back and creating positive change across Central Iowa.







