Frosty Cup Games Rescheduled for January 21-22

Published on November 18, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The United States Hockey League (USHL) has announced that the Frosty Cup games between the Des Moines Buccaneers and Fargo Force have been rescheduled to Jan. 21-22, 2026, at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. The games were originally scheduled for Jan. 22-23.

The teams will drop the puck at 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 21, and 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 22. The USHL regular season games will be played in tandem with a youth tournament at surrounding rinks.

Tickets are on sale now to watch the two-game series between the Tri-City Storm and Youngstown Phantoms at the fifth annual American Cup powered by Wegmans in Rochester, N.Y., on Dec. 4-5.







United States Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.