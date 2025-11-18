Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

Published on November 18, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Fargo Visits for Two

The Fargo Force come to Young Arena Friday and Saturday, and both games begin at 6:35 p.m. The weekend engagements will be Fargo's only appearances in Waterloo during 2025/26. The Force have earned 23 points in just 17 games and hold a share of first place in the USHL Western Conference. The visitors are coming off a home sweep of the Youngstown Phantoms by 2-1 and 4-3 scores last Friday and Saturday. Those wins moved the Force to 7-0-1 in one-goal games this season. In 2024/25, three of four meetings between Waterloo and Fargo were settled by single goals, including two overtime matchups. Fargo won three times during the series.

A Mason Milestone

Ty Mason's two-goal night on Saturday pushed his season total to 10. It was his second multigoal game of the season and makes him one of 14 USHL skaters currently in double digits. Mason achieved the mark in 16 games. By comparison, Kaeden Hawkins was the first Black Hawk to 10 goals in 2024/25, reaching the mark on December 7th during his 24th game of the year. This Thursday will mark the one-year anniversary of the trade which brought Mason to Waterloo in exchange for forward Ryan Zaremba. Mason had three goals and one assist in 16 appearances for Fargo prior to the deal. In 53 regular season contests for the Hawks, the now 20-year-old has scored 15 times, assisted on a dozen other scores, and owns a +18 plus/minus mark.

Offense Finding More Success

Of the Black Hawks' 53 goals during the current slate, 20 have been scored in just the last four games. That has lifted Waterloo's scoring average to 3.3 goals per game, 10th in the 16-team USHL. However, the average had been under 3.0 prior to the recent run. Meanwhile, the Fargo Force are one of the league's stingiest teams. Fargo's 2.5 goal-against per contest is the best in the Western Conference and second overall in the USHL.

A Second Shorty

Toby Carlson scored the Black Hawks' second shorthanded goal of the season when he converted an odd-man chance during the second period Saturday against Des Moines. Carlson was also involved in Waterloo's other shorthanded score this season. He assisted on that tally by Chase Jette against the Madison Capitols on October 4th. Both games were at Young Arena.

Recent Games

The Hawks held a first period lead in both games versus the Des Moines Buccaneers last weekend. It was 4-3 at intermission Friday before Des Moines rallied to upend Waterloo 6-4. Saturday, the Hawks scored first but fell 5-4. Tyler Deakos led Waterloo with four total points (one goal, three assists) in the two contests.

