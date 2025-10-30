Weekend Preview: Bucs Face Fighting Saints and Storm

Published on October 30, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







Des Moines Buccaneers Weekend Preview: Oct. 30 - Nov. 1

Game: Date: Time: Location:

Des Moines at Dubuque 10/30 7:05 p.m. ImOn Arena

Tri-City at Des Moines 11/1 6:05 p.m. MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex

Results: Week of Oct. 23 - 29 Record: 2-0-0-0

USA NTDP U-17s (3) at Des Moines (4) on Oct. 24

USA NTDP U-17s (1) at Des Moines (2) on Oct. 25 (OT)

Des Moines Top Scorers:

Blake Zielinski (F) - 12GP | 2G | 9A | 11P

Ryan Seelinger (F) - 12GP | 6G | 4A | 10P

Ryland Randle (D) - 12GP | 1G | 8A | 9P

Des Moines Goaltenders:

Max Weilandt - 11GP | 5-2-2-2 | 2.58 GAA | 0.890 SV%

Logan Hughes - 2GP | 0-1-0-0 | 4.50 GAA | 0.867 SV%

Buccaneers Notes:

Defenseman Keaton Orrey was named USHL Defenseman of the Week, scoring both game-winning goals for the Bucs in this weekend's wins over NTDP.

Blake Zielinski leads the club in scoring with 11P (2G, 9A) in 12GP. Zielinski tallied 3A in Des Moines' win over NTDP on Friday, Oct. 24.

Ryland Randle is the second-highest scoring defenseman in the USHL with 9P (1G, 8A) in 12GP.

DUBUQUE

Team Comparison

Des Moines Dubuque

Overall Record

5-3-2-2

9-2-0-0

Home Record

2-1-0-2

5-0-0-0

Away Record

3-2-2-0 4-2-0-0

Goals For

35

62

Goals Against

36

31

PP%

15.0%

33.3%

PK%

86.3%

84.2%

Previous and Upcoming Meetings

Des Moines at Dubuque on Oct. 30

Des Moines at Dubuque on Nov. 26

Dubuque at Des Moines on Jan. 17

Dubuque at Des Moines on Mar. 6

Record: 0-0-0 Home: 0-0-0 Away: 0-0-0

Dubuque Top Scorers:

Masun Fleece (F) - 11GP | 7G | 8A | 15P

Hayden Russell (F) - 11GP | 3G | 12A | 15P

Teddy Merrill (F) - 10GP | 9G | 4A | 13P

Dubuque Goaltenders:

Vojtech Hambalek - 7GP | 6-1-0-0 | 2.58 GAA | .910 SV%

Owen Crudale - 4GP | 3-1-0-0 | 3.00 GAA | .902 SV%

Fighting Saints Notes:

Dubuque's top three forwards rank in the top ten for the league lead in scoring. Masun Fleece and Hayden Russell are tied for the lead at 15P in 11GP, and Teddy Merrill ranks seventh with 13P in 10GP.

Dubuque rookie Lincoln Krizizke leads the league in +/- ranking, sitting at a +13.

Dubuque is undefeated at home this season, sits at second in the USHL power rankings, and leads the league with a 33.3% power play.

TRI-CITY

Team Comparison

Des Moines Tri-City

Overall Record

5-3-2-2

6-6-1-0

Home Record

2-1-0-2

3-3-1-0

Away Record

3-2-2-0 3-3-0-0

Goals For

35

33

Goals Against

36

40

PP%

15.0%

9.5%

PK%

86.3%

85.7%

Previous and Upcoming Meetings

Des Moines (4) at Tri-City (1) on Sept. 20

Des Moines (5) at Tri-City (0) on Oct. 12

Tri-City at Des Moines on Nov. 1

Tri-City at Des Moines on Dec. 27

Des Moines at Tri-City on Jan. 31

Des Moines at Tri-City on Feb. 1

Record: 2-0-0 Home: 0-0-0 Away: 2-0-0

Tri-City Top Scorers:

Carson Pilgrim (F) - 13GP | 4G | 6A | 10P

Bode Laylin (D) - 13GP | 1G | 7A | 8P

Mason Jenson (F) - 11GP | 2G | 4A | 6P

Tri-City Goaltenders:

Michal Pradel - 11GP | 5-4-1-0 | 2.70 GAA | .908 SV%

Owen Nelson - 3GP | 1-2-0-0 | 3.37 GAA | .897 SV%

Storm Notes

Carson Pilgrim was named USHL Forward of the Week, tallying a goal and an assist in each of Tri-City's three games last weekend.

Tri-City rookie Cooper Ernewein leads the league in shooting %, sitting at 42.9%.

Tri-City is 3-3-0-0 on the road this season.

This Weekend's Home Game: November 1

The Bucs return to the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex for a Saturday night matchup against the Tri-City Storm on Nov. 1 at 6:05 p.m. It is School Spirit Night, featuring a school supply drive benefiting local Des Moines youth. It is also Tito's Saturday, Mug Club 1/2 off beverages, and Signature Saturday! Join us for a night of fun and purchase your tickets today.

Single-game tickets available now! Click here for more information.

Purchase your new merchandise from the Bucs Galley today!







United States Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.