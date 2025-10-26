Bucs Take 2-1 OT Win for Weekend Sweep

West Des Moines, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers (5-3-2-2) captured a 2-1 overtime victory against the USA Hockey NTDP U-17s (2-8-3-0) Friday night at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. Keaton Orrey and Riley Zupfer's 2-on-1 opportunity early in the extra period ended the match with a Bucs victory. Des Moines goalie Max Weilandt (5-2-2-2) backstopped the victory with 17 saves on 18 shots, rivaled by USA goalie Eli Winters' (0-4-0-0) 31 saves on 33 shots. The Bucs now head to Dubuque for a Thursday night matchup against the Fighting Saints next Thursday, Oct. 30, at 7:05 p.m.

After a scoreless first period, Christian Semetsis opened the scoring of the match at 1:57 of the middle frame, sending a shot from the point past Weilandt. Semetsis' goal was assisted by Finnegan Sears and Sam Pandolfo, bringing the score to 1-0. The Buccaneers' Ryland Rooney responded less than a minute later at 2:49 with his second goal of the season, assisted by forwards Theo Kiss and Nate Delladonna, tying the contest 1-1.

Another scoreless period for the clubs saw the match head into overtime. At 1:26, Bucs defenseman Keaton Orrey capitalized on a 2-on-1 chance for Des Moines, sending a pass from Riley Zupfer flying past Winters for his second goal of the season and the 2-1 win.

The Bucs look ahead to a Thursday night matchup against the Dubuque Fighting Saints next Thursday, October 30, at ImOn Arena in Dubuque.







