Saints Rebound With Win Over Capitols

October 25, 2025

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (9-2-0-0, 18 pts) ended a two-game skid with a 6-3 win over the Madison Capitols (6-5-0-0, 12 pts) on Saturday night.

Dubuque returned home after a Friday-night loss on the road against the Caps and closed out a win on Saturday with a pair of third-period goals. Lincoln Krizizke and Gavin Lock extended a Saints' lead from 4-3 to 6-3 in the final frame to help the Saints to their ninth win of the season.

After three goals in the second opened up a 4-0 Fighting Saints lead, the Capitols forced their way back in the game. Three Madison goals in the final 4:25 of the second sent the game to the third with the teams separated by a single goal.

Dubuque built a late-first period lead with Xavier Lieb's first-career USHL goal, assisted by Gavin Lock and Brandt Dubey. Early in the second, Dubuque scored twice in 23 seconds with Hayden Russell and Melvin Ekman putting Dubuque in front by three.

Just after a penalty kill later in the period, Masun Fleece fed Dubey on his way out of the penalty box. Despite a bobble, Dubey roofed a breakaway shot past goaltender Caleb Heil to give the Saints a 4-0 lead. Dubey's goal proved to be the eventual game-winner after Madison's late second-period rush that started 60 seconds after Dubey's goal.

Vojtech Hambálek made 17 saves in his sixth win of the season, while both teams were unable to score on nine combined power-play chances. The Saints killed four of those chances, stopping the Madison power play and holding the Caps to just four third-period shots.

Dubuque ended its two-game skid with the six-goal outing as the Saints enter a short week with a matchup against Des Moines on Thursday.







