Fighting Five: Dubuque Finishes Series Ahead of Break

Lincoln, NE - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (17-8-1-0, 35 pts) visit the Lincoln Stars (15-11-0-0, 30 pts) on Saturday night in their final game before the league's holiday break.
Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:
1. Barron Blitz
Michael Barron tied the Fighting Saints' Tier-I record for points in a single game on Friday, scoring five points in the 7-0 win over the Stars. Barron scored his first-career hat trick and added a pair of assists for Dubuque in the victory.
The third-year forward has 107 points in his Saints career, tied with Jake Sondreal for the sixth-most in team history. Barron is one point shy of tying Dylan Gambrell for fifth all-time.
2. Saints Saves
Vojtech Hambálek made 31 saves on Friday in his first-career USHL shutout. Hambálek made 16 saves in the first period, adding 15 more the rest of the way to help Dubuque to the shutout-win.
Hambálek won his 12th game of the season, the third-most wins in the USHL. Hambálek's 31 saves tied his second-most of the season, helping Dubuque to the win.
3. Good Goals
The Fighting Saints scored seven goals on Friday, their second-straight game with over four goals. The Fighting Saints had lost five of seven games entering the weekend, scoring less than four in all five losses.
When the Saints score four goals, or more, they have a 14-0-0-0 record this season. Dubuque also scored first for the third-straight game on Friday.
4. Before Break
Following Saturday's game, the Fighting Saints will have a 13-day break before their next game on Dec. 27 against Green Bay.
The Saints have won the final game before the break each of the last two seasons. Last season, Dubuque beat Des Moines 7-2 led by a four-point game by Sean Barnhill. In 2023-24, Fisher Scott's overtime goal put Dubuque past Green Bay before the break.
5. Stars Stopped
Friday's shutout was the first against the Stars all season. The Saints shut down Lincoln's top-offensive foursome.
Alex Pelletier, Layne Loomer, Kade Kohanski and Nik Young have combined for 116 points this season, while the rest of the Stars' roster has 94. Dubuque held the entire Stars team off the board in Friday's shutout.
Saturday's game begins at 6:05 p.m. CST at the Ice Box. The game is available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.
