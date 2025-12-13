Lancers Blank Phantoms, 4-0

Published on December 12, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release







YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms (18-7-1-1, 38pts) saw their seven-game winning streak snapped as they fell to the Omaha Lancers 4-0 at the Covelli Centre Friday night.

Youngstown had a 42-19 shot advantage on the night, but the Lancers kept the Phantoms out of the high danger scoring areas, helping Nils Maurins earn his second shutout on the season. The Lancers' maligned special teams units also performed well, converting a power play while going perfect on the kill, silencing the USHL's top power play squad.

Omaha opened the scoring 50 seconds into the middle frame on Kole Hyles' marker from the slot and doubled their advantage on Yegor Kim's power play backhander at 10:02. Ryder Reynolds removed the doubt from the outcome with his first goal in the USHL, coming at 9:17 of the third. Lefty Markonidis capped the evening off with an empty netter at 13:22.

The Lancers have won five straight at the Covelli Centre, dating back to February 2018. The Phantoms were shut out in back-to-back games for the first time since February 8-9, 2014 when Hayden Stewart of the Indiana Ice blanked Youngstown for a full weekend in Indianapolis. The Phantoms have gone 159:02 without a goal, dating back to Matti Butkovskiy's marker against Tri-City at 5:58 of the second last Friday night in Rochester. Youngstown has never won a game on December 12, now 0-6 all-time.

The Phantoms and Lancers will wrap up their pre-Christmas schedule Saturday at the Covelli Centre, with puck drop scheduled for 6:05pm. Both teams will then be off for the Christmas break, with the Phantoms returning to action December 28 in Chicago.

By The Numbers

Shots - 42

Saves - 15

Power Play - 0/4

Penalty Kill - 3/4







