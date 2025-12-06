Phantoms Shut out Tri-City 5-0 to Wrap up American Cup

Published on December 5, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release









Youngstown Phantoms goaltender Owen Lepak

(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Matt Schoen / MS Films) Youngstown Phantoms goaltender Owen Lepak(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Matt Schoen / MS Films)

BRIGHTON, NEW YORK - The Youngstown Phantoms (17-6-1-1, 36pts) got a pair of goals from Malachi McKinnon and 31 saves from Owen Lepak as they powered their way past the Tri-City Storm 5-0 in the final game of the 2025 USHL American Cup at the Tim Horton's IcePlex Friday night.

The Phantoms potted a pair of goals in the first period, grabbing the advantage after the halfway point of the period. Ryan Rucinski snapped a wrister far side on Owen Nelson (10 saves) at 13:45, giving Youngstown a 1-0 lead. McKinnon netted his first of the night at 17:51, tipping home a centering feed from Cal Huston. McKinnon tacked on another 38 seconds into the second period, firing home a bouncing puck in the slot. Kazumo Sasaki put home a rebound at 5:48 to put the Phantoms ahead 4-0. Matti Butkovskiy finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play off the ensuing faceoff, firing home his third goal of the season just 10 seconds after the Sasaki marker. Butkovskiy's goal chased Nelson to the showers in favor of Michal Pradel (11 saves).

Lepak's biggest save of the night came in the second period when he stoned Maddox Malmquist on consecutive shots, stopping the initial effort from the slot before diving to his left to stop Malmquist's backhander on the rebound. The shutout was the second of the season for Lepak, while his 31 saves were a season high, two off his career best.

Youngstown returns to the Covelli Centre Saturday night to take on Team USA with a 6:05pm puck drop.

By The Numbers

Shots - 26

Saves - 31

Power Play - 0/3

Penalty Kill - 4/4

Goals - Butkovskiy, McKinnon (2), Rucinski, Sasaki

Assists - Hamilton, Huston, Miller, Murphy, Sasaki, Simpson (2)

Box Score - https://ushl.com/ht/#/game-summary/12635

Images from this story



Youngstown Phantoms goaltender Owen Lepak

(Matt Schoen / MS Films)







United States Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.