Viviano Chooses Northern Michigan

Published on December 5, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - Waterloo Black Hawks forward Salvatore Viviano has committed to Northern Michigan University midway through his first season in the United States Hockey League.

Viviano is the 16th current Waterloo skater to make a college decision. The Michigan native joined the Black Hawks just before the 2025/26 season began. Previously, he played AAA hockey for several teams in his native state.

On Halloween, Viviano's first USHL goal came at a dramatic moment. At 1:56 of overtime, he lifted in the game-winner against the Green Bay Gamblers. Minutes earlier, Viviano had assisted on the game-tying goal just before the end of regulation. That two-point night in Green Bay was the catalyst for a seven-game point streak. In that time, Viviano notched two goals and seven assists. For the season, he is now up to 13 points (two goals, 11 assists).

Viviano is the third member of the 2025/26 Black Hawks to choose Northern Michigan. Forward Rio Treharne had previously committed there this fall, and defenseman Avery Laliberte had chosen the Wildcats program before coming to the Cedar Valley.

NMU's current roster is highlighted by sophomore Jakub Altrichter and senior Matthew Argentina, who both skated for the Black Hawks. Altrichter was the Wildcats' co-scoring leader last season and tops Northern Michigan's stat sheet once again in 2025/26. Argentina is in his first full season at the school after transferring from Boston College and making his initial appearance last winter.

The Black Hawks visit the Omaha Lancers tonight, with puck drop at 7:05 p.m.







