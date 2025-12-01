"Fill the Boot" Night Saturday

Waterloo, Iowa - Firefighters and emergency medical technicians are known for rescuing people from dangerous situations; there aren't many opportunities when you can keep these heroes out of danger, but Saturday is one of them.

Generations of first responders have collected Muscular Dystrophy Association donations dropped into a fire boot at busy intersections across the country. Saturday night, the firefighters and EMTs will avoid the speeding cars and cold December weather, coming indoors at Young Arena. During the Waterloo Black Hawks' 6:35 p.m. game against the Sioux City Musketeers, International Association of Firefighters Local 66 will "Fill the Boot" for MDA at the rink. Discounted $12 tickets are available online only using promo code "FillTheBoot" at tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

"I want to encourage fans to use some or all of that savings to make a contribution to MDA," said Director of Sales Jay Dobes. "The men and women of Local 66 will be passing the boot during the game, and it would be great for Black Hawks fans to help them reach their goals ahead of the holidays."

Since 1950, MDA has been the leading philanthropic organization in advancing understanding and treatment of neuromuscular diseases, driving breakthroughs in genetics, diagnostics, and therapies. The organization's legacy includes ensuring that people living with neuromuscular diseases have access to exceptional care from day one of their diagnosis, advocating for inclusion, autonomy, and supporting communities through comprehensive educational resources. More information is available at mda.org.

As recently as 2023, IAF Local 66 raised over $26,000 in support of MDA.

In addition to Fill the Boot Night, other activities planned for Saturday include an appearance by Santa Claus, a pregame party at SingleSpeed Brewing, and it's Signature Saturday with autographs from select Black Hawks players on the concourse after the game. It's also SpongeBob SquarePants Night; Waterloo's first-ever SpongeBob jerseys will be up for bid during a postgame auction.







