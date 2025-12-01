Two Former Stars Named to Team USA World Junior Team

Published on December 1, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







USA Hockey announced the preliminary roster for the 2025-26 IIHF World Junior Championships and two former Lincoln Stars will join the team as they fight for their third-straight gold medal.

Adam Kleber (2022-24) will make his second appearance for the Americans in St. Paul. Kleber currently attends the University of Minnesota-Duluth and has eight points (4+4) and is +5 in 59 games played with the Bulldogs. The Chaska, Minnesota Native played two seasons for the Stars and recorded 34 points (5+29) in 112 games played for the Stars. Kleber registered an assist and was +5 for the Americans in their journey to gold last tournament.

Garrett Raboin (2003-06) will join the United States' coaching staff for the tournament. Raboin is currently the head coach at Augustana University in South Dakota and played three seasons with the Stars. Raboin recorded 45 points (12+33) in 176 career games in Lincoln. He then went on to play four seasons at St. Cloud State University where he was named to the leadership group of the Huskies in three of his four collegiate seasons.

The tournament will take place in St. Paul from December 26th to January 5th.







United States Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.