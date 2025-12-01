Lawrence, O'sullivan, Slavick Named Players of the Week
Published on December 1, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
Tynan Lawrence, Andrew O'Sullivan, and Joey Slavick have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Players of the Week for games played on or between Monday, Nov. 24, and Sunday, Nov. 30.
Tynan Lawrence, F, Muskegon Lumberjacks
NCAA Commitment: Boston University
2026 NHL Draft Eligible
Led USHL skaters with seven points in his first three games since last playing on Oct. 24 and 25. He has nine points through five games this season.
Recorded one goal and one assist in Muskegon's 6-4 win against the NTDP U17 Team, tallied an assist in the Lumberjacks' 4-1 home win against Dubuque, and had a four-point game with a hat trick and one assist in a 5-2 victory the following night.
Recorded 22 shots and had a +7 rating.
Andrew O'Sullivan, D, Green Bay Gamblers
NCAA Commitment: Colgate University
Tied for the league lead among defensemen with four points in three games.
Earned an assist in Green Bay's 5-0 win against Sioux City on Friday, then tallied a goal and two helpers the following night to complete the home sweep.
Finished with six shots and a +2 rating.
Joey Slavick, G, Green Bay Gamblers
Led USHL goalies with a .957 save percentage, ranked first among those with more than one game played with a 1.16 goals against average, turning aside 66 of 69 shots in a trio of wins.
Helped Green Bay to a 2-1 win against Chicago on Wednesday, a 5-0 victory vs. Sioux City, where he posted a 31-save shutout on Friday, and made 13 stops in the final 35:43 of regulation in a 5-2 win against the Musketeers the following night.
United States Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2025
- Storm Alum Trevor Connelly Makes U.S. Preliminary World Junior Roster - Tri-City Storm
- Andrew O'sullivan & Joey Slavick Named USHL Players of the Week - Green Bay Gamblers
- Tynan Lawrence Named USHL Week 11 Forward of the Week - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Lawrence, O'sullivan, Slavick Named Players of the Week - USHL
- "Fill the Boot" Night Saturday - Waterloo Black Hawks
- 3 RoughRiders Headed to the World Juniors A Challenge - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
- Two Former Stars Named to Team USA World Junior Team - Lincoln Stars
- Heil and Alumni Highlight U.S. National Junior Team Preliminary Roster - USHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.