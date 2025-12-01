Lawrence, O'sullivan, Slavick Named Players of the Week

Tynan Lawrence, Andrew O'Sullivan, and Joey Slavick have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Players of the Week for games played on or between Monday, Nov. 24, and Sunday, Nov. 30.

Tynan Lawrence, F, Muskegon Lumberjacks

NCAA Commitment: Boston University

2026 NHL Draft Eligible

Led USHL skaters with seven points in his first three games since last playing on Oct. 24 and 25. He has nine points through five games this season.

Recorded one goal and one assist in Muskegon's 6-4 win against the NTDP U17 Team, tallied an assist in the Lumberjacks' 4-1 home win against Dubuque, and had a four-point game with a hat trick and one assist in a 5-2 victory the following night.

Recorded 22 shots and had a +7 rating.

Andrew O'Sullivan, D, Green Bay Gamblers

NCAA Commitment: Colgate University

Tied for the league lead among defensemen with four points in three games.

Earned an assist in Green Bay's 5-0 win against Sioux City on Friday, then tallied a goal and two helpers the following night to complete the home sweep.

Finished with six shots and a +2 rating.

Joey Slavick, G, Green Bay Gamblers

Led USHL goalies with a .957 save percentage, ranked first among those with more than one game played with a 1.16 goals against average, turning aside 66 of 69 shots in a trio of wins.

Helped Green Bay to a 2-1 win against Chicago on Wednesday, a 5-0 victory vs. Sioux City, where he posted a 31-save shutout on Friday, and made 13 stops in the final 35:43 of regulation in a 5-2 win against the Musketeers the following night.







