Andrew O'sullivan & Joey Slavick Named USHL Players of the Week

Published on December 1, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The USHL and the Green Bay Gamblers announced today that defenseman Andrew O'Sullivan and goaltender Joey Slavick have earned Player of the Week honors for their respective positions.

O'Sullivan continued his standout season with a four-point performance this past weekend. He currently leads all USHL defensemen in points (21) and power-play points (13). Within the Gamblers lineup, he leads the team with 18 assists and is tied for third in total points.

Slavick has been a steady force in net during the team's recent win streak. He has started five of the Gamblers' last six wins and appeared in all six contests. On Friday, he backstopped Green Bay to a 5-0 victory over the Sioux City Musketeers, recording his first shutout as a Gambler.







