Storm Alum Trevor Connelly Makes U.S. Preliminary World Junior Roster

Published on December 1, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

KEARNEY, Neb. - Former Tri-City Storm forward Trevor Connelly has made the preliminary roster for the 2026 United States National Junior Team that will compete at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship starting later this month, USA Hockey announced Monday.

Following an approximately week-long mid-December training camp in Duluth, Minnesota, the 28-man preliminary roster will be whittled down to 25 players who will represent the Stars and Stripes at this year's World Juniors, set to take place December 26, 2025-January 5, 2026 in St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Connelly, who currently skates with the American Hockey League's Henderson Silver Knights, has amassed two goals and four assists for six points across six appearances this season. He has missed several games due to injury.

A gold medal-winning member of Team USA at last year's World Junior Championship, Connelly produced a goal and three assists in seven games.

The Tustin, California native spent the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 campaigns in Kearney. While with the Storm, Connelly registered 55 goals and 70 assists for 125 points across 109 games. His best offensive season came during 2023-2024, when Connelly put up 31 goals and 47 assists for 78 points in 52 outings. Connelly was named to the USHL's All-Rookie team in 2022-2023 and All-Second Team after 2023-2024.

The left-shot player was selected in the first round (#19 overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Vegas Golden Knights before advancing to Providence College last season. Connelly put up 13 points in 23 games with the Friars during 2024-2025. He debuted professionally on April 9, 2025 with Henderson.

The United States looks to win its third consecutive gold medal at this year's World Junior Championship. The Red, White, and Blue have medaled in eight of the past ten tournaments.







