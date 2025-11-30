Pair of Power Play Goals Push Youngstown to 2-1 Saturday Win over Tri-City

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - The Youngstown Phantoms used a pair of second period power play goals to seize a 2-1 victory over the Tri-City Storm on Saturday night at Covelli Centre.

Youngstown (14-6-2, 32 pts) has won four consecutive games. Tri-City (8-12-4, 20 pts) is winless in seven straight road contests.

Tri-City's Samuel Murin was assessed a five minute major and game misconduct for boarding 3:07 into the middle period. Just over 30 seconds later, Drew Anastasio picked up a minor for delay of game, handing Youngstown a 5-on-3 advantage.

The Phantoms broke the ice at the 4:02 mark of the second when Cooper Simpson one-timed a Jack Hextall feed at the top of the right circle through Tri-City netminder Michal Pradel. The goal extended Simpson's point streak to ten games, the longest active among all USHL players.

About two-and-a-half minutes later, Simpson ripped another shot from the right circle that snuck through Pradel and briefly sat in the blue paint. Ryan Rucinski, positioned on the back door, quickly used his stick to swipe the puck into Tri-City's cage for his 15th marker of the year.

The Storm found the board just over five minutes into the second. Connor Brown picked up a loose puck on the right wing of the Youngstown zone off a Phantom turnover. The Florida native fed an open Mason Jenson in the right corner, who took a step toward Youngstown netminder Owen Lepak and released a snapshot that snuck through Lepak's five hole and into the back of the net.

Down a goal in the final 90 seconds of regulation, the Storm pulled Pradel for an extra attacker. Tri-City was given a 6-on-4 advantage in the final 12.2 seconds of the game after Youngstown's Matous Kucharchik tripped Carson Pilgrim in the Tri-City offensive zone. The Storm could not find the equalizer, however.

It was another strong night for Tri-City goaltending. Pradel stopped 30 of 32 Youngstown shots, making several key saves throughout regulation. Lepak halted 12 of 13 Storm attempts en route to his fourth win of the season.

Simpson (1-1-2) and Rucinski (1-1-2) were the only players to finish with multiple points. The duo tie for the most power play points (18) among all USHL skaters this season.

Up next: Tri-City heads to Rochester, New York for a pair of games against Youngstown on Thursday (6:00 pm CT puckdrop) and Friday (5:00 pm CT puckdrop) as part of the USHL's American Cup event powered by Wegmans. Each contest will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.







