Dubuque Comeback Falls Short on Saturday

Published on November 29, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Muskegon, MI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (15-7-1-0, 31 pts) fell 5-2 to the Muskegon Lumberjacks (18-5-0-0, 36 pts) on Saturday night to finish a road trip.

The Fighting Saints allowed the first goal for the fourth time in the last five games on Saturday, falling behind for the second-straight night. On Saturday, Ludvig Lafton responded for Dubuque to tie the game late in the first period. The goal was Lafton's first-career goal and sent the game into the first intermission tied at one.

Dubuque could not take advantage of the momentum, however, allowing a pair of goals in 1:20 to the Lumberjacks at the midway point in the game. After the two goal deficit, the Saints had the only power-play chance of the night late in the middle period.

Teddy Merrill scored his 12th goal of the season, and fourth on the power play, to bring the Saints back within one heading into the third period. Charlie Arend assisted on both Dubuque goals in the loss.

Despite 31 shots on goal on Saturday, the Fighting Saints could not solve goaltender Carl Axelsson in the third period. Dubuque managed five shots in the third and Axelsson stopped all five, making 29 saves in total.

The Jacks scored twice into the empty net as the Fighting Saints pulled goaltender Vojtěch Hambálek late in regulation with a one-goal deficit. Both empty-netters came from Muskegon's Tynan Lawrence, who finished the night with three goals and four points.

Dubuque has dropped four of its last five contests and returns home for a pair of matchups with Green Bay and Cedar Rapids next weekend.







