Fighting Five: Saints Finish Series in Muskegon on Saturday

Published on November 28, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon, MI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (15-6-1-0, 31 pts) visit the Muskegon Lumberjacks (17-5-0-0, 34 pts) to wrap up a two-game set on Saturday.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Trading Places

On Friday, the Fighting Saints skated in their third matchup of the season with the Lumberjacks after splitting the first two games in October.

Dubuque dropped Friday's matchup 4-1 to fall behind 2-1 in the season series heading into Saturday's finale. Saturday is the final of four matchups between the teams in Muskegon this regular season. The two teams meet twice in Dubuque on the final weekend of the regular season in early April.

2. Captain Converts

Teddy Merrill scored his 11th goal of the season in Friday's loss, his 24th point in 20 games this season. The Fighting Saints' captain cut Dubuque's deficit in half at the time of his goal early in the second period, making it a 2-1 game.

Merrill's Fighting Saints trail the Jacks by three points at the top of the Eastern Conference, and league standings. A regulation-win on Saturday would bring Dubuque within a point of the Lumberjacks.

3. Placing Pressure

The Fighting Saints garnered just 24 shots on Friday, well below their season average of over 31. Dubuque did not reach double-digit shots in any of the three periods.

The Saints' shot total on Friday was also well-below the average allowed per game by Muskegon. The Lumberjacks allowed over 31 shots on average entering the weekend.

4. November Notes

The Saints finish the month of November on Saturday with the matchup in Muskegon. So far this month, the Saints have won five of 10 games and have earned points in six of 10.

November is tied for the Saints' busiest month of the season, skating in 11 games. Saturday will be the Saints' last game before losing a few key pieces to international tournaments. Masun Fleece and Colin Frank will depart for the World Jr. A Challenge for Team USA, while Ludvig Lafton will represent Norway at the World Junior Championships (D1A) tournament in Slovenia.

5. Lumber Listings

The Lumberjacks have skated most of the season without their captain Tynan Lawrence. Lawrence returned Wednesday from an eight-game absence and with his goal in Friday's game, the forward has five points in four games this season.

Goaltender Carl Axelsson made 23 saves on 24 shots on Friday as the Jacks' goaltending continued to be a strength. Muskegon's .923 save percentage as a team is the highest in the USHL.

Saturday's game begins at 5:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena. The game can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







