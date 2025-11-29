Stampede Tie Franchise Record on Teddy Bear Toss Night

Published on November 28, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede tied their franchise record for single-game goals with an 11-3 win today over the Team USA NTDP U17s. The Herd had 10 different goal scorers, including two first-time scorers in Cade Strom and Jake Prunty. Juho Keinanen recorded two goals, while nine additional players logged multi-point nights. JJ Monteiro and Cooper Soller led the way with a goal and three assists apiece. Waylon Esche made 17 saves in his return to the crease.

Both teams brought the energy in the first period, setting the tone for the rest of the game. Sioux Falls generated early offensive-zone time, but Team USA struck first. The goal came after newcomer Jack Brauti got tied up in the corner and had his stick slashed. With no call on the play, a quick shot from Team USA's Fitzhenry in front of the net beat Esche high glove side. The Herd responded at 9:26 when Keinanen collected a rebound off his body and wristed it into the back of the net for his fourth of the season. The game didn't stay tied for long, as the U17s answered with a one-timer from the high slot to retake the lead.

Sioux Falls drew their first power play shortly after when Hudson Salvador was called for tripping, and the team capitalized. Soller tipped in a shot from Brauti for his ninth goal of the season. Just 34 seconds later, forward Cade Strom netted his first of the year, redirecting a one-timer from Sebastian Haborak. Captain JJ Monteiro earned his 11th assist of the season on the play. At 15:00, Brock Schultz and Jake Boguniecki got into a scuffle without officially dropping the gloves. Schultz received a double minor after landing a solid right hook. The Herd weren't shorthanded for long, as Brayden Willis was called for embellishment 14 seconds later. Both penalties were successfully killed off. Shortly after both expired, Thomas Zocco scored the Stampede's fourth of the period with a quick wrister from the slot. After outshooting Team USA 13-6, Sioux Falls took a 4-2 lead into the first intermission.

The Stampede continued to pour it on in the second period. Just 2:51 in, Keinanen scored his second of the night, slipping the puck past the goaltender with heavy traffic in front. The tally followed a waved-off goal by Joey Macrina due to a premature whistle. Anthony Bongo and Soller picked up assists on the play. Tensions remained high, and at 3:35, Haborak and Christian Semetsis were sent to the box after a post-whistle scrum. Following the 4-on-4 sequence, Monteiro tallied his fifth goal of the season with a shot from the high slot, assisted by Soller and Markus Jakobsen. At 12:24, the Herd finally got a goal from the blue line when defenseman Noah Mannausau buried a one-timer after being left alone on the left-wing wall. A perfectly timed backdoor pass from Monteiro set up the opportunity. Both teams took penalties before the end of the period, but neither added a goal. The Stampede outshot Team USA 18-6 in the frame.

The pace slowed in the third. At 2:47, the NTDP scored their third goal of the night, courtesy of Hudson Salvador. Sioux Falls responded quickly as Prunty netted his first USHL goal with a shot from the blue line after racking up 13 assists in his first 11 USHL games. Ryder Betzold recorded the assist. At 6:12, Haborak found himself in another scrum, resulting in more 4-on-4 hockey. Shortly after, Zocco was called for holding, but the Herd killed off the penalty. At 10:50, Sioux Falls earned their third power play of the night on a slashing call. Though they couldn't convert on the advantage, Joey McGraw scored at 13:42 on a rebound to extend the lead to six. The Stampede weren't done yet. Logan Renkowski scored his 13th of the season on another rebound, and Betzold capped the night with a one-timer on an odd-man rush. Sioux Falls outshot the U17s 21-8 in the third to finish the game with a dominant 52-20 advantage.

Goaltender Waylon Esche started the game and made 17 saves. He now carries a .843 save percentage and a 4.21 goals-against average.

The Stampede return to the PREMIER Center tomorrow night for Peanuts: A Christmas Special to kick off the holiday season. Fans are encouraged to wear their ugliest Christmas attire and enter the Stampede ugly sweater contest. Thanks to the Salvation Army, the first 1,000 fans will receive a pair of Christmas socks. Tickets for the game are still available.







United States Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.