Tonight's Game in Des Moines Postponed
USHL United States Hockey League

Tonight's Game in Des Moines Postponed

Published on November 28, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release


Due to weather in the Des Moines area, the game between the Lincoln Stars and Des Moines Buccaneers, set for Friday, Nov. 28 at 7:05 p.m. CT, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. CT.

Check out the United States Hockey League Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United States Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central