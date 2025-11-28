Tonight's Game in Des Moines Postponed
Published on November 28, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
Due to weather in the Des Moines area, the game between the Lincoln Stars and Des Moines Buccaneers, set for Friday, Nov. 28 at 7:05 p.m. CT, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. CT.
