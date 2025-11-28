Tonight's Game in Des Moines Postponed

Due to weather in the Des Moines area, the game between the Lincoln Stars and Des Moines Buccaneers, set for Friday, Nov. 28 at 7:05 p.m. CT, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. CT.







