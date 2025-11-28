Fighting Five: Saints Open Series in Muskegon on Friday

Published on November 28, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon, MI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (15-5-1-0, 31 pts) visit the Muskegon Lumberjacks (16-5-0-0, 32 pts) to begin a series on Friday.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Turkey Toppings

The Fighting Saints enter the weekend one standings point behind the Lumberjacks as the top-two teams in the USHL meet for a two-game set.

The series will feature two of the top-three scoring offenses in the USHL. Dubuque leads the USHL with 105 goals scored, averaging five goals per game. The Jacks average 3.86 goals per game, the third-best mark in the league.

2. Bread Buttered

Michael Barron became the 10th Fighting Saint to reach 100-career points in his 150th-career game on Wednesday. Barron became the first Saint to reach the century mark since Jake Sondreal in the 2023-24 season.

Barron has 41 goals and 59 assists in his career with the Fighting Saints and became the 14th player in team history to play 150 games for the organization.

3. Saints Sauce

Ludvig Lafton enters with assists in four-straight games, leading the USHL with 19 assists and pacing all defensemen with 19 points.

The Utah Mammoth draft pick extended his streak with an assist on an Xavier Lieb goal in the third period of Wednesday's win over Des Moines.

4. Stuffed Schedule

The Saints complete their November schedule this weekend in Muskegon by wrapping up a three-game stretch in four days and an 11-game month.

Dubuque finished a five-game homestand with an 8-4 win on Wednesday over Des Moines and makes its second trip of the season to Muskegon for a weekend series.

5. Chop Chop

The Lumberjacks have the best record in the USHL entering the weekend and ended a season-long three-game skid with a 6-4 win over the USA NTDP U17s on Wednesday.

The Jacks sport the best goaltending tandem in the USHL, with Carl Axelsson at .925 and Will Kean at .917. Axelsson is second in the league, while Keane is fifth and the Jacks have a team save percentage of .921 to lead the league.

Friday's game begins at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena. The game can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







