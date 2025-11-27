Barron's Milestone Night Helps Saints to Win

Published on November 27, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (15-5-1-0, 31 pts) earned an 8-4 victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers (8-8-2-3, 21 pts) on Wednesday as Michael Barron reached two milestones for Dubuque.

Barron, a third-year Fighting Saint, skated in his 150th game for the organization on Wednesday. He is the 14th player to reach that mark in Tier-I team history. With a pair of assists in the win, Barron became the 10th player in Tier-I team history to reach 100-career points for the Fighting Saints.

Barron's first assist came at the end of the first period to finish a five-unanswered goal stretch for Dubuque after falling behind 1-0. Barron assisted on Colin Frank's goal to put the Saints ahead 5-1 for his 99th point. Then, in a 5-2 game, Barron set up Frank's 11th goal to extend the Saints' lead back to four late in the second period.

Frank's involvement on Barron's 100th point was nothing new for the duo. Frank assisted on Barron's first-career point and his 50th-career point before Frank scored on Barron assists for Barron's 75th, 99th and 100th points.

The Saints allowed the first goal on Wednesday, but Masun Fleece scored his team-leading 16th goal of the season to tie the game just 22 seconds later. Gavin Lock, Cooper Conway and Xavier Lieb added goals before Frank's first goal.

Lieb added a second goal in the third period as the Saints scored eight goals in the win. Lieb was one of 14 players for the Fighting Saints with a point in the game. Eight Saints recorded multiple points in the win as Dubuque earned its 15th win of the season.

The Saints finished their homestand with a 3-1-1-0 record and will head to Muskegon for a weekend set with the first-place Lumberjacks on Friday and Saturday.







