Fighting Five: Saints Host Phantoms on Saturday

Published on November 21, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (14-4-1-0, 29 pts) host the Youngstown Phantoms (12-6-1-1, 26 pts) to complete a two-game weekend series in Dubuque on Saturday.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Close Comeback

The Fighting Saints scored twice in the third period on Friday to erase a two-goal deficit and force overtime. Despite the loss, Dubuque continued its success in the third period this season.

In the third period, Dubuque has 35 goals this season and a plus-18 differential in the final frame. The Saints earned a point with a pair of goals in the third from Colin Frank and Masun Fleece.

2. California Cruising

The Saints' comeback was sparked by three of their California natives as Frank and Fleece both scored in the third to tie the game. After both being named to USA's World Jr. A Challenge roster last week, they continued their strong stretch for the Saints.

Frank scored his sixth goal in the last five games with a power-play goal to cut the deficit before Fleece's team-leading 15th tied the game in the final five minutes with an assist from fellow Californian James Russell.

3. Busy Box

In Friday's game, the Saints and Phantoms combined for 13 power-play opportunities and 17 total infractions. The Saints had seven man-advantage chances and scored once, while Youngstown scored twice on six opportunities.

As they did entering Friday's game, the Saints enter Saturday with the best power-play in the league at 31.9%. Also matching Friday's start, the Phantoms begin play on Saturday in second place in the USHL with a 29.1% power play.

4. Leading Logjam

Entering play on Saturday, the top-three teams in the Anderson Cup race are all in the Eastern Conference and are separated by just four points.

The Fighting Saints are in second place with 29 points, one behind first-place Muskegon and three ahead of third-place Youngstown. Sioux Falls, the Western Conference leader with 25 points, would have the fourth-highest point total in the Eastern Conference.

5. Phantom Files

The Phantoms' top performers made an impact on Friday, with Ryan Rucinski and Cooper Simpson both logging multiple points. Simpson entered the game with the second-most points in the USHL at 24 and added two more with a goal and an assist on Friday.

Ryan Rucinski scored a power-play goal, his league-leading seventh, and added an assist as well for the Phantoms in their overtime win.

Saturday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Arena and tickets are available here. The game can also be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







United States Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.