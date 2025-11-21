Tri-City, Sioux City Meet Friday Night in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm host the Sioux City Musketeers on Friday night at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is set for 7:05 pm.

Tri-City (7-10-3, 17 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Dropped 4-2 contest at Dubuque Saturday, fell in 3-2 contest (OT) to Fighting Saints Friday

Saturday: Cam Springer, Cade Kozak tallied Tri-City goals

Saturday: Brecken Smith, Paul Bloomer registered Storm assists

Saturday: Owen Nelson stopped 27 of 30 shots in Tri-City net during sixth appearance of season

Team Notes:

On season-long six-game winless streak

Last six-game winless streak occurred between April 16-24, 2021

Held opponents to one power play goal across last 28 attempts

Penalty kill (88.2%) ranks first in USHL

One of 4 USHL teams (Fargo, NTDP, Green Bay) yet to allow a shorthanded goal this season

Averaging 8.95 penalty minutes per game, least among USHL teams

Have put up two goals or less in three straight, five of past six games (averaging 2.40 goals per game this season, second-least in league)

Played 20 games this year, second-most among all USHL teams; Omaha (21 games) is only team to have played more

Player Notes:

Michal Pradel: leads all USHL goaltenders in saves (377); 879 minutes this season tie for first in league (Max Weilandt, Des Moines)

Bode Laylin: three goals tie for third among USHL defenseman, eleven points tie for eighth among defenseman; three power play goals tie for second among defenseman, 38 shots tie for third among defenseman

Maddox Malmquist: ties for second among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Cooper Ernewein: second among USHL rookies in shooting percentage (three goals on 12 shots, 25%)

Frantisek Netusil: 12 minor penalties this season tie for second-most among all USHL players

Carson Pilgrim (6-9-15) leads team in scoring followed by Laylin (3-8-11)

Sioux City (7-11-1, 15 pts, 6th place Eastern Conf.)

Lost four of past five games

Beat Omaha 6-1 on road Saturday, fell at home to Sioux Falls 3-2 Friday

Seven of next eight games will take place on road

William Tomko (9-11-20) leads team in scoring, also ranks eighth among USHL skaters in points; Luke Garry (6-10-16) follows

Season series: Tonight is the third of six regular season meetings between the Storm and Musketeers during 2025-2026. The teams last met on Saturday, October 18 at Tyson Events Center (4-1 Storm win). The Musketeers beat the Storm in overtime (4-3) at Viaero Center on Saturday, September 27 in the squad's first matchup of the year.







