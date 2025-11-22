Steel Earn Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Stampede

GENEVA, IL -- In a back-and-forth affair, the Chicago Steel (10-8-1-0, 21 pts.) suffered their first overtime loss, falling 3-2 to the Sioux Falls Stampede (12-6-1-0, 25 pts.) Friday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Nate Chorlton scored his third goal of the season and Aidan Dyer scored a shorthanded goal for his first score of the year.

Sam Caufield stopped 16 shots in the loss.

The Steel have earned a standings point in five consecutive home games.

A Chicago penalty wiped out an offensive zone chance 55 seconds into the opening period of the game and gave the Stampede's third-ranked power play its first opportunity.

Former Steel forward Ryder Betzold was robbed with a huge right pad stop by Caulfield on a one-timer from the left faceoff circle, standing as Sioux Falls only great chance on the advantage.

Chicago killed the remainder with authority to keep the game scoreless.

The Steel weren't credited with their f irst shot on goal until just before the midway mark, which resulted in a steady offensive zone cycle afterward.

With 8:30 left, Benson Grande nearly put a shot past Sioux Falls goalie Linards Feldbergs, but it trampolined off the left junction and out.

Chicago went to its first power play with under eight minutes left and tested the Sioux Falls penalty killing unit, staying in the attacking end for nearly the full two minutes of the advantage.

The Steel nearly connected when Kolin Sisson attempted a wraparound that bounced off the right post, and a follow-up by James Scantlebury was blocked.

The Stampede staved off the heavy Steel push to keep the game scoreless.

The road team got off one more solid look near the end of the period when Betzold rifled a shot off the crossbar.

Chicago allowed the game's first three shots on goal before finishing the period with the next ten.

Four minutes into the second period, Timo Kazda nearly found Scantlebury on a backdoor look, but it failed to connect.

Shortly after the chance, the two had another opportunity to convert when a Sioux Falls turnover created a two-on-one chance. Scantlebury tried to get a pass across to Kazda, but a Sioux Falls defender sprawled out to take away the option.

With 13 minutes left, Jonas Kemps had a great look in the slot but was tied up on the shot.

Sioux Falls went the other way and Kemps made a superb effort to backcheck and cancel an offensive look.

Chicago went to its second power play of the night with 12:50 left in the middle frame, but Sioux Falls was again successful on the kill.

The Stampede got the first goal of the game with 9:05 left in the second after a Steel turnover negated a potential four-on-two rush. The initial chance for Cooper Soller was broken up on a sprawling effort by Eero Hyytiainen, who wound up in the net. The puck lay available for Thomas Zocco, who fired over Hyytiainen and Caulfield to put Sioux Falls up 1-0.

Just over two minutes later, Chorlton tied the game at 1-1 on an odd goal created by the forward's outstanding effort. While falling down, Chorlton shoveled a backhand shot towards the net that ramped off a Stampede defender's stick and high in the air. Feldbergs couldn't locate the airborne puck, and it bounced in behind him to tie the game.

Chicago held a 21-10 shots advantage heading to the third period.

Sioux Falls went to its third power play of the night 1:36 into the third period, but it was the Steel who converted with their second shorthanded goal of the season

Sisson chipped a pass to Dyer, springing him on a breakaway. Dyer got to the hashmarks and fired a shot over the blocker of Feldbergs to put Chicago ahead 2-1.

Just over two minutes after Chicago's goal, Sioux Falls got it back when Brock Schultz fired a shot from a sharp angle that leaked through Caulfield, tying the game at two.

With 9:10 left in the third, Henry Major nearly put the Steel back on top on a pretty play where he dragged around a defender and fired a shot off the left post.

For the first time since Oct. 4, a Steel game went to overtime.

Halfway through the extra frame, Sioux Falls snagged the extra standings point when Joey Macrini tucked a shot from the side of the net around Caulfield and in.

