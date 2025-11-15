USA Scores Five Straight in 5-2 Win over Chicago

PLYMOUTH, MI - The Chicago Steel (10-7-0-0, 20 pts.) allowed five consecutive goals in the first two periods before scoring twice in the third in a 5-2 loss to the USA Hockey NTDP U18 (3- 9-3-0, 9 pts.) Friday night at USA Hockey Arena.

Nate Chortlon scored his second goal and Jason Millett added the final Steel tally with his second goal of the year.

Louis-Felix Charrois stopped 14 shots before being relieved by Sam Caulfield in the second period. Caulfield stopped all eight shots he faced.

USA forward Lukas Zajic had the first Grade-A chance of the game for either team three minutes into the opening period with a shot from between the circles that was stopped by Charrois.

The Steel replied with their best opportunity later when an Alex Calbeck point shot bounced off the pad of USA goaltender Luke Carrithers to Chorlton, who had an open net on the rebound, but was tied up nicely by a USA defender.

Chicago was inches away from taking the lead six minutes in when Brady Kudrick made a strong play to create a turnover on a USA breakout. Timo Kazda found Henry Major in the slot, who ripped a shot off the right post.

Four minutes later, the Steel again came narrowly close to breaking the scoreless tie. Tobias Ohman and Kolin Sisson exited the defending zone and almost created an odd-man rush, but had it negated by a strong NTDP backcheck just inside the USA blue line.

Following the great play, USA turned up ice, and a creative pass off the wall in neutral ice by Michael Berchild sprung Zajic, who tucked the puck five-hole to put USA up 1-0.

Chorlton had his second close call of the period minutes later during a two-on-one with Benson Grande when he fired a shot that was stopped by the glove of Carrithers.

At 13:30 of the first, USA made it 2-0 when Sammy Nelson made a perfect pass from behind the net to Parker Trottier in the slot.

With three minutes left in the period, Luke Goukler had a chance to get the Steel on the board on a quick-developing play with a shot from the low slot that was turned aside by Carrithers. The NTDP outshot the Steel 12-4 in the first period.

Chicago went shorthanded just 26 seconds into the second period, and the NTDP made it count when Victor Plante deflected a Dayne Beuker shot in the high slot for a nifty goal to make it 3- 0 USA.

Chicago continued to try to find holes in the NTDP defense, including the best chance of the night when Goukler found Sisson by himself in front of the crease after a failed zone clear by the NTDP. Sisson tried glove-side but was denied, then whacked at the rebound but was again stopped by Carrithers to keep Chicago off the board.

Just before the midway mark of the second period, Beuker split between two Steel defenders and shoveled it past Charrois for a gritty goal to make it 4-0.

Later in the middle frame, Berchild got loose on a breakaway, but Jonas Kemps muscled him off the puck. The puck found Abe Barnett, who rifled a shot but was stopped with a great save by Charrois.

With five minutes left in the period, a shot from the right point by Sam Wathier leaked through a heavy screen to make it 5-0.

Caulfield entered the goal to relieve Charrois following the fifth goal.

Ashton Schultz almost pulled off a highlight-reel goal to open the third period after dangling around a USA defender, but he flipped the puck high.

Minutes later, Aidan Dyer got a quick breakaway chance on a broken play but had the puck roll off his stick as he went to shoot.

The Steel broke through with their first goal at 3:39 when Millett found Chorlton in front of the crease to make it 5-1.

Chicago scored its final goal of the night three minutes later when Millett fired a wrist shot from just inside the point that beat Carrithers glove-side.

Chicago will finish the weekend against USA on Saturday, November 15 at 6:00 pm CT.

