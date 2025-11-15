Fighting Five: Saints Host Storm on Salute to Service Night

Published on November 14, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (13-4-0-0, 26 pts) host the Tri-City Storm (7-9-2-1, 17 pts) to complete a weekend series on Saturday night in Dubuque.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Home of the Brave

The Saints continue a season-long five-game homestand on Saturday, hosting their annual Salute to Service game at ImOn Arena. With Friday's overtime win the Fighting Saints have a 6-0-0-0 record at home so far this season.

The team will sport specialty military-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game to benefit the Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque. Last year's jersey auction raised over $15,000 for the Veterans Freedom Center.

2. Special Forces

The Fighting Saints power play had just one chance on Friday, but it lasted only six seconds. Dubuque enters Saturday with the best power play in the USHL at 34.4%, with eight goals in its last 18 chances.

The Storm hold the league's best penalty kill at 88.0%, holding the Saints off the board on their brief chance Friday.

3. Defending Freedom

San Diego native Owen Crudale comes from a family full of military ties as the Saints host their annual Salute to Service on Saturday.

Crudale's brother is currently an officer in the Navy, while his grandfather served in the Navy and spent time as a member of the Blue Angels. See Crudale's perspective on the Saints Salute to Service night here.

4. Operation Offense

The Fighting Saints lead the USHL in scoring, with 5.12 goals per game and 87 total in their 17 contests. Leading scorer Masun Fleece was held off the scoresheet on Friday, but has 13 goals in his last 14 games.

Michael Barron scored his fourth goal of the season in Friday's win, extending a point-streak to five games for Dubuque.

5. Rapid Recon

Tri-City was without its leading point-scorer Carson Pilgrim on Friday, but Brecken Smith scored his sixth of the season to tie Pilgrim for the team lead.

The Storm enters Saturday having lost five-straight games, but still is just four points out of first place in the Western Conference.

Saturday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Arena and limited tickets are available here. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







