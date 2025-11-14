New Forward Joins Hawks

Waterloo, Iowa - The Black Hawks celebrated their two highest-scoring games of the season last weekend, and before Waterloo meets the Des Moines Buccaneers tonight, the team added more firepower with the addition of forward Tyler Deakos.

The 18-year-old from Canmore, Alberta, started the season with the Drumheller Dragons of the Alberta Junior Hockey League. He arrives at a time when the Hawks are on an offensive upswing following 6-3 and 6-1 road victories last Friday and Saturday against the Tri-City Storm.

Deakos is spending his first full season at the junior level but made a strong first impression with Drumheller. During 10 appearances, he stacked up 15 points (eight goals, seven assists). Deakos had a pair of two-goal nights, including a four-point performance on October 12th against the Drayton Valley Thunder. During that 5-4 win, he scored the decisive goal in overtime. It led the AJHL to name him the league's Rookie of the Week for the second time in 2025/26.

During the prior two seasons, Deakos skated for the Airdrie Bisons U18 AAA team in the Alberta Elite Hockey League.

The Black Hawks play a home-and-home series against the Des Moines Buccaneers, beginning on the road this evening. Back at Young Arena Saturday, the rematch will be Waterloo's Salute to Veterans Night, with all veterans and active military personnel entitled to a complimentary ticket. Fans can also order a McDonald's Madness Ticket Package through noon on Saturday, while supplies last.







