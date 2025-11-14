Fighting Five: Saints Host Storm to Begin Weekend

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (12-4-0-0, 24 pts) host the Tri-City Storm (7-9-1-1, 16 pts) to begin a weekend series on Friday night in Dubuque.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Back in Black

The Saints return home from a four-game road trip to play a five-game homestand, their longest of the season. To begin the homestand, the Fighting Saints will wear their black alternate uniforms for the first time this season.

The Fighting Saints have won four-straight games wearing their black jerseys dating back to last season.

2. Super Saints

The Fighting Saints scored multiple power-play goals in all three games last week, leading the USHL in power-play percentage at 35.0%.

Masun Fleece leads the league with six power-play goals this season, including one in each of the three contests last weekend. Ludvig Lafton is tied for the league-lead with 10 power-play assists this season after setting up five of the Saints' eight power-play goals in the three games.

3. Saints Soar

Fleece and fellow California native Colin Frank were named to Team USA's World Jr. A Challenge roster this week. Fleece leads the Saints with 13 goals, while Frank scored four times last weekend and has seven tallies in 10 games.

The 2025 World Junior A Challenge is scheduled for December 7-13, 2025 in Trois-Rivières, Quebec. Team USA will skate against Canada East, Canada West and Sweden in the 10-game tournament.

4. Dubuque Demolition

The Fighting Saints lead the USHL in scoring, averaging over 5 goals per game at the quarter-mark of the season. The Saints scored 13 times in the sweep over Sioux City last weekend.

On home ice, the Saints have scored 33 goals in five games. The Fighting Saints have a 5-0 record on home ice and have averaged 6.6 goals per game.

5. Storm Sounds

The Storm have lost four-straight games entering the weekend and have struggled to score goals this season, averaging just 2.44 goals through 18 games. Tri-City, however, does have the best penalty kill in the USHL at 87.8% to take on the Saints' league-best power play.

Michal Pradel has started 15 of Tri-City's 18 games and has a .903 save percentage, the ninth-best in the USHL among qualified goaltenders.

Friday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Arena and tickets are available. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







