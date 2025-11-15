Special Teams Powers Lincoln to 5-1 Win

Published on November 14, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Lincoln Stars (9-8-0-0) defeated the Omaha Lancers (4-15-1-0) by a score of 5-1 at the Ice Box on Friday night.

The Stars would get the scoring started in the second period courtesy of a power-play goal by Josh Polak (Minnesota-Duluth) to give Lincoln the 1-0 lead. The Stars would hold the lead heading into the third period.

The third period would begin, and Alex Pelletier (Boston College) would find the back of the net for his USHL-leading 17th goal of the season. Omaha would strike to cut the lead in half at 7:05 of thee third.

But just one minute and eight seconds later, the Stars would strike again, courtesy of Nik Young's (Clarkson) second of the season.

Lincoln would go on to score the next two goals, both by Alex Pelletier on the power-play. Pelletier would end the night with a hat-trick, and now has a league-leading 19 goals on the season, and 28 points.

The Stars return home on Saturday to take on the Sioux Falls Stampede at the Ice Box. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com







