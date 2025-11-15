Fighting Saints Outlast Storm for Overtime Win

Published on November 14, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (13-4-0-0, 26 pts) defeated the Tri-City Storm (7-9-2-1, 17 pts) in overtime 3-2 on Friday night to open a two-game series.

The Fighting Saints never trailed on Friday, but never led by more than a goal. Despite never trailing, Dubuque led for a total of just 4:29 over the entire game. In overtime, Owen Crudale made his 30th save of the night to kickstart the Saints' winning goal. Melvin Ekman's outlet pass after Crudale's stop found Michael Barron, who fed Teo Besnier cutting across the netfront for his third of the season. Besnier's tally came with under 16 seconds left in the extra frame.

Dubuque opened the scoring with Kris Richards' second goal of the season late in the first. Ekman assisted Richards as well as former Storm Brandt Dubey. The Saints' lead lasted just 3:49 as Brecken Smith tied the game early in the second.

Barron's fourth goal of the year on a feed from linemates Colin Frank and Charlie Arend gave the Saints a 2-1 lead just past the halfway mark in regulation. Dubuque's second lead lasted just 30 seconds with another Storm goal to level the score from Ashton Dahms.

After a scoreless third, Dubuque got four overtime saves from Crudale to allow for Besnier's game winner. Crudale logged fifth win of the season with his 30 saves, including 21 of his 30 after the opening frame.

Only two penalties were called in the contests, coming just six seconds apart. Both teams were unsuccessful on their brief power-play chances.

Dubuque launched 28 shots on Michal Pradel, who suffered his ninth loss in 16 appearances for Tri-City this season.

The Saints and Storm finish the weekend set and season series on Saturday when Dubuque hosts its annual Salute to Service game.







