Hawks Slip After Wild First Period

Published on November 14, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Seven of 18 first period shots found their way into the net Friday, but the Des Moines Buccaneers did all the scoring in the second and third, defeating the Waterloo Black Hawks 6-4 at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines.

Going into the game, Waterloo had won three consecutive road games. However, Des Moines had a more favorable home trend which continued: the Buccaneers have now earned at least one point from all the games in their building. Friday's result bumped their RecPlex mark to 4-0-2.

It was a frantic first period almost immediately. At 3:36, the Buccaneers went ahead when a cross-ice pass opened up Hawks goalie Michael Chambre, allowing Blake Zielinski to slip in a low chance from the left circle. Less than three minutes later, Ryan Seelinger capitalized when a puck came his way out of the right corner. Rhys Wallin made the set up on that goal, but at 9:32, Seelinger fed Wallin, leaving him near the top of the crease with an open side for a goal that made it 3-0.

The Hawks came all the way back - and then some - before intermission. Taking a time out after the third Buccaneer goal, Waterloo struck on the next shift. At 9:52, Ryan Whiterabbit's shot was tipped, creating the chance for Salvatore Viviano to bang in the puck.

From there, two goals in a 20-second span tied the score by 13:55. Dylan Nolan attempted a shot on a two-on-one rush. The try was stopped before the puck was knocked in by a back-checking defender. Then a turnover sparked a three-on-two; all three Waterloo forwards touched the puck in quick succession before Owen DeGraff hit the net from the right circle.

Tyler Deakos assisted on the second and third goals, then scored the fourth at 16:50. He stepped into the slot and lifted an attempt toward the net. Goalie Max Weilandt got a piece of the puck but couldn't redirect it outside the frame.

The scoring pace slowed in the second; Des Moines tied the contest with the only goal of the middle 20. Owen Tylec was there to finish a tipped initial shot, following a late tip on Jason Davenport's bid from the right point.

Des Moines pulled ahead at almost the same point in the third. Tylec made his way into the right corner, then dragged the puck to the side of the net, stepping elusively to the top of the crease before tapping in his chance.

Riley Zupfer - who had three assists - put in the final goal with 29.5 seconds remaining, scoring into the open net as the Hawks skated six-on-four during their only full power play of the night.

The Hawks and Bucs meet again on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. in Young Arena. The Black Hawks will salute veterans and active service members, who are entitled to a free ticket. Waterloo's Marine Corps-inspired jerseys will be auctioned after the game to benefit Americans for Independent Living. To order seats visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.

Waterloo 4 0 0 - 4

Des Moines 3 1 2 - 6

1st Period-1, Des Moines, Zielinski 3 (Zupfer), 3:36. 2, Des Moines, Seelinger 9 (Wallin), 6:04. 3, Des Moines, Wallin 4 (Seelinger, Thorp), 9:32. 4, Waterloo, Viviano 2 (Nolan, Whiterabbit), 9:52. 5, Waterloo, Nolan 7 (Deakos), 13:35. 6, Waterloo, DeGraff 3 (Treharne, Deakos), 13:55. 7, Waterloo, Deakos 1 (Treharne, Vikla), 16:50. Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-8, Des Moines, Tylec 3 (Davenport, Zupfer), 4:47. Penalties-Merrick Wat (charging), 5:38; Zidlicky Dm (cross checking), 6:07; Merrick Wat (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 9:44; Orrey Dm (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 9:44; Delladonna Dm (roughing), 10:15; Chambre Wat (interference), 10:54; Lynch Wat (major-kneeing, game misconduct), 14:17.

3rd Period-9, Des Moines, Tylec 4 (Zupfer), 4:19. 10, Des Moines, Zupfer 3 (Searles), 19:31 (SH EN). Penalties-Kroll Dm (tripping), 17:43.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 9-7-7-23. Des Moines 9-13-5-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 3; Des Moines 0 / 3.

Goalies-Waterloo, Chambre 1-1-0-0 (26 shots-21 saves). Des Moines, Weilandt 7-3-2-2 (23 shots-19 saves).

A-1,810







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.