Jacks Win 8th Straight and Silence Madison Crowd with 3-2 (SO) Win

Published on November 14, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MIDDLETON, WI - Just as he has done all season long, Carl Axelsson (Danderyd, SWE) made all the saves the Muskegon Lumberjacks (15-2-0-0, 30 pts.) needed him to. This time around, his 22 saves led the way for a 3-2 (SO) win over the Madison Capitols (9-6-0-2, 20 pts.).

Madison took control of the game right from the jump and used the momentum to open the scoring just 2:25 into the action. Jackson Nevers received a pass on the near side of the Lumberjacks' zone and fired a shot to the back of the net for his 4th goal of the season.

It took a while, but the Lumberjacks re-tied the game early in the second period thanks to a Carter Sanderson (Pierre, SD) goal. Drew Stewart (Minnetonka, MN) held the puck behind the Madison net and slid a pass to the near side for Sanderson, who wired a shot between the legs of the goalie for his 7th goal of the season.

Again, an early goal in the third period gave the Caps a 2-1 lead. Just 27 seconds into the period, Michael Tang took away the puck deep in the Muskegon zone for a Grade-A scoring chance. Tang buried the shot for his 2nd goal of the season.

A big response from the Lumberjacks evened the score again, this time to force overtime. Sanderson won possession of the puck deep in the Madison zone in the far side corner. A pass to Jack Christ (Chaska, MN) was followed by a shot under the blocker of the goalie for Christ's 7th tally of the campaign.

Overtime brought a flurry of chances for the Capitols including a pair of breakaways. All of the opportunities were met by saves by Axelsson to send the game to a shootout. Axelsson was a perfect 3/3 while Rudolfs Berzkalns (Cesis, LAT) scored the game winner in the third round.

Axelsson (10-1-0-0) picked up his league-leading 10th win of the season with 22 saves on 24 shots against. Caleb Heil (7-4-0-1) earned the shootout loss on his record after making 21 saves on 23 shots against.

Tomorrow night, the Jacks and Caps close out the weekend series with puck drop at 8:05 pm EST at Bob Suter's Legacy20 Arena Middleton. Catch the action on the official live stream partner of the Muskegon Lumberjacks, FloHockey, and on the Lumberjacks Hockey Network on Mixlr.







United States Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.