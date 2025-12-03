Anthony Thomas-Maroon Announces Commitment to Western Michigan (NCHC)

Published on December 3, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - Tuesday evening, Anthony Thomas-Maroon (St. Louis, MO) announced his commitment to play NCAA Division I Ice Hockey at Western Michigan University of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. The St. Louis native will be the 15th Lumberjack to play at WMU.

"The coaching staff and the whole facility, people, campus, and town are top tier. The coaching staff really cares, and they can get you to the next level," said Thomas-Maroon when asked about his decision.

The path from Muskegon down Interstate 96 and US-131 is one that many players have taken throughout the previous 15 seasons of Muskegon Lumberjacks hockey. According to Lumberjacks head coach Colten St. Clair, the commitment makes sense thanks to Thomas-Maroon's style of play and its similarity to Bronco hockey.

"You're seeing somebody's game that is essentially Western Michigan's style. He's got a really good 200-foot game, and I think with Anthony, his game translates because he always finds a way to make an impact." Said St. Clair.

As for the timing of the commitment, Thomas-Maroon has had plenty of chances to commit to a school, but wanted to make sure he found the right place for himself rather than jumping at the first opportunity.

"I didn't want to rush anything. I told my parents that there was no need to rush, and I'll find the right fit for me." Part of the process of finding the right fit was starting the season in Muskegon and showcasing his skills to scouts at the Junior Hockey level.

"Proving myself that I can play at the next level. I was traded in the offseason, and Muskegon took a chance on me. Our coaching staff here wants to develop you as a player, and they can help develop me into a difference maker at the next level in the NCAA." Thomas-Maroon finished.

Coach St. Clair finished, "It's well earned. (Anthony) is somebody who is making a name for himself, and that's what he really wants to do, and that's what makes it so special. I couldn't be prouder of him."

Congratulations, Anthony, on your commitment to Western Michigan!

Full list of Jacks alumni to play for Western Michigan Men's Hockey:

Branndon Bussi

Cam Knuble

Carson Vance

Corey Schueneman

Daniel Hilsendager

Dylan Wendt

Frederik Tiffels

Griffen Molino

Jacob Napier

Matt Iacopelli

Max Sasson

Oliver McDonald

Scooter Brickey

Ty Henricks







United States Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.