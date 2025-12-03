Culligan Weekend Preview 12/5-6

Published on December 3, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars (13-9-0-0) hit the road this weekend and travel to Plymouth, Michigan to take on the USA Hockey NTDP program. This Stars weekend preview is presented by CULLIGAN.

Lincoln is coming off of a four point week over their past two games with wins at home over the Tri-City Storm and Omaha Lancers. The Stars outscored their in-state rivals 7-3 in the two games, and Lincoln has won four. games in a row.

On Wednesday, November 26th, the Stars earned their fourth shutout of the season with a 4-0 victory over the Tri-City Storm. Will Prowse (Princeton University) earned his league-leading third shutout of the season, no other goalie in the USHL has more than one shutout this season. The Stars scored their fifth shorthanded goal of the season in the victory, and improved to 3-1 over the Storm on the year.

The Stars would be back in action on Saturday against the Omaha Lancers after Friday's game vs the Des Moines Buccaneers was rescheduled to February. Lincoln would score three goals in the first period, courtesy of Kade Kohanski (UM-Duluth) burying a beautiful back-door feed from Alex Pelletier (Boston College). The Stars would add two more goals from Josh Polak (UM-Duluth) and Alex Pelletier. Omaha would score three unanswered goals to send the game into the shootout, but goals from Layne Loomer and Jackson Rudh (St. Cloud State) would earn the Stars the victory.

This weekend marks the first trip for the Stars to Michigan since the 2023-24 season as they travel to face the NTDP. The Stars faced the program in Pittsburgh in game two of the USHL Fall-Classic, a game that ended in a 7-4 victory for the NTDP.

Lincoln will face the U-17 program on Friday, and then the U-18's on Saturday. Both games will start at 6:00 CST and be available on the Lincoln Stars MixLr page and usahockeytv.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2025

