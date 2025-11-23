Stars Secure Four Point Weekend

The Lincoln Stars (11-9-0-0) defeated the Tri-City Storm at the Viaero Center on Saturday night 4-1.

The Stars and Storm would be scoreless through the first 20 minutes of action, with both teams trading chances on the power-play.

Lincoln would strike first late in the second period when Layne Loomer roofed a beauty of a backhand shot glove side during 4-on-4 play to earn his fifth goal of the season. The score would hold into the third period.

The Third period was a back-and-forth affair in terms of puck possession. But the Stars would strike with seven minutes left in the period on the power-play, courtesy of Jackson Rudh (St. Cloud State). The Stars would add two empty-netters, both by Layne Loomer to secure the win, and Loomer was able to collect his first USHL Hat-Trick.

Stars goaltender Charles Menard (Augustana University) stopped 29 of 30 shots in the victory, marking his third win in four starts to begin his USHL career.

The Stars are back in action on Wednesday at the Ice Box at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the Tri-City Storm.







