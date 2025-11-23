Herd Fly High Over Chicago Steel With Three Power-Play Tallies

Published on November 22, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Geneva, IL - The Sioux Falls Stampede will return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center after going 5-3-0-0 on their month-long road trip. They wrapped up the trip tonight with a 4-2 win over the Chicago Steel. Joe McGraw, Logan Renkowski, and Brent Solomon all recorded power-play tallies, while Brock Schultz sealed the game with an empty-net goal. Linards Feldbergs continued his impressive run between the pipes with a 34-save performance.

The Stampede came out strong in the first period after winning last night's game in overtime. Just 3:42 into the contest, the Herd drew their first power play when Ashton Schultz was called for tripping. Although they were unable to convert, the team maintained steady offensive pressure. At 11:55, Sioux Falls earned a second power play-this time finding success. With just 21 seconds left on the man advantage, Joey McGraw scored on a one-timer from his knees. Thomas Zocco and JJ Monteiro picked up the assists.

A few minutes later, the Stampede were assessed their first penalty of the game, but the Steel's power play was cut short when they took a penalty of their own. With 15 seconds left in the period, Cooper Soller appeared to add to the Stampede's lead after the puck crossed the line while in the Chicago goaltender's possession. The goal was quickly waved off, and video review could not clearly show the puck crossing the line. Sioux Falls outshot Chicago 18-6 in the opening frame.

The momentum shifted to the Steel early in the second period. They netted their first goal just 3:32 in when a stretch pass led to a shot that beat Feldbergs on an east-to-west save attempt. Chicago continued to pressure the Stampede and generated another strong opportunity at 13:58 when JJ Monteiro went to the box for tripping. The Herd killed off the penalty and then drew one of their own at 17:18. At 17:50, they regained the lead on a Logan Renkowski power-play goal-a tip-in of a Brent Solomon shot that slipped through the goaltender's five-hole. Despite being outshot 14-13, Sioux Falls carried a one-goal lead into the third.

The Stampede opened the third period with their fifth power play of the night just 50 seconds in but were unable to convert. At 4:25, Joey Macrina was called for hooking, sending Sioux Falls to the penalty kill. A minute later, the Steel tied the game on a goal from James Scantlebury.

Tensions rose between the two teams after a relatively calm matchup the previous night. At 11:40, Ashton Schultz was called for roughing after shoving Stampede forward Logan Renkowski into goaltender Linards Feldbergs. Sioux Falls made the Steel pay quickly, scoring just six seconds into the ensuing power play. Brent Solomon netted his 11th of the season on a quick one-timer from the high slot.

The Steel pulled their goaltender with 1:51 remaining as they attempted a late push. The Herd had several empty-net chances before Brock Schultz finally converted, outskating the Steel defense and knocking in his own rebound with one minute left. The goal secured the Stampede's 4-2 victory.

Goaltender Linards Feldbergs added another strong start to his résumé. He stopped 34 shots to improve to a .915 save percentage and a 2.30 goals-against average. Feldbergs also added a point, picking up the secondary assist on Renkowski's goal. The Ogre, Latvia, native now sits at 11-4-1-0 on the season.

This game wraps up the Stampede's month-long road trip, which included two Eastern Conference matchups. They return home with a winning record at 5-3-0-0 and riding a four-game win streak after earning back-to-back weekend sweeps.

The Herd return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center ice on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. to take on the Fargo Force. During the first intermission, a new type of furry friend will entertain fans as the Herd host their inaugural Sioux Falls Corgi Races. Thirty dogs will compete in three heats, with the top two from each heat advancing to the second-intermission finale. In partnership with Tito's Vodka, the Stampede will also host a Pet Food and Enrichment Drive to benefit the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. Fans who donate will receive a BOGO ticket voucher valid for any December game.

