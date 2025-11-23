Force Double up Hawks

Published on November 22, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







The Fargo Force topped the Waterloo Black Hawks 2-1 Saturday at Young Arena, also nearly doubling the home team's shots on goal.

The visitors held Waterloo to eight pucks on frame through two periods, and the night ended with a final count of 32-17. Alan Lendak made 16 saves for the win, while a much busier Michael Chambre turned in 30 stops.

Fargo's Jacob Sagadin scored the only goal of the first period at 4:46. Garrett Lindberg stepped into the slot before dishing a feed to Sagadin on right wing, and the Swedish forward found the net with a low attempt. The Force had many additional looks, but Chambre kept Waterloo close with a dozen saves by the break

A Hawks power play goal at 12:06 of the second tied the contest. Tyler Deakos fed a pass toward the top of the crease where Ty Mason was positioned. Waterloo's leading scorer popped it up and off a defender so the puck eluded Lendak and trickled inside the post to his right. That was Waterloo's first shot of the period, and by the end of the 20-minute segment, Fargo was outshooting the Hawks 23-8.

Graham Jones broke the 1-1 tie after a sequence of fruitless power plays for both sides earlier in the third. The teams were skating five-on-five when Jones pounced on a rebound in the slot and flipped it in with 11:23 remaining.

Waterloo could not even up the score with a late power play. Each team had nine shots in the final period.

The Black Hawks complete a four-game homestand on Thanksgiving Thursday against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at 6:35 p.m. The holiday game will feature the annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Lincoln Savings Bank. Good seats are still available from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.

Fargo 1 0 1 - 2

Waterloo 0 1 0 - 1

1st Period-1, Fargo, Sagadin 4 (Lindberg, Löfgren), 4:46. Penalties-served by Zugec Fgo (bench minor-too many men), 9:10; Herres Wat (holding), 11:39.

2nd Period-2, Waterloo, Mason 14 (Deakos, Whiterabbit), 12:06 (PP). Penalties-Schneider Wat (cross checking), 9:10; Tess Fgo (hooking), 11:37.

3rd Period-3, Fargo, Jones 7 (McNamara, Löfgren), 8:37. Penalties-Vikla Wat (interference), 1:03; Lefere Wat (hooking), 1:53; Sagadin Fgo (interference), 2:09; Tolan Fgo (hooking), 4:41; Cerny Fgo (hooking), 16:32.

Shots on Goal-Fargo 13-10-9-32. Waterloo 5-3-9-17.

Power Play Opportunities-Fargo 0 / 4; Waterloo 1 / 5.

Goalies-Fargo, Lendak 4-4-0-0 (17 shots-16 saves). Waterloo, Chambre 1-2-0-0 (32 shots-30 saves).

A-2,240







