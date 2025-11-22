Lumberjacks Acquire Lancer Captain Branko Vukas in Trade

Published on November 22, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - Saturday afternoon, the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Omaha Lancers announced a trade involving a trio of players, including the Lancers captain Branko Vukas, who will join the Lumberjacks ahead of tonight's game in Cedar Rapids.

Muskegon Receives:

Branko Vukas, Defense

2026 Phase II 4th

Omaha Receives:

Reese Lantz, Defense

Brian Cooke, Goalie

When asked about the trade, Lumberjacks President Steve Lowe shared, "First and foremost, I want to thank Reese Lantz for being a part of our organization over the past two years. He is an unbelievable player, teammate, and person. We wish Reese the best of luck. He will have an incredible future and will always be a Jack."

A native of Dyer, IN, Vukas is in his second USHL season after appearing in 54 games for the Lancers during the 2024-25 season. Before his time in the league, he split the 2023-24 season between 18U AAA hockey with the Chicago Fury and the North American Hockey League (NAHL) with the Oklahoma Warriors. With Chicago, Vukas had 40 points in 40 games. In Oklahoma, he had 12 points in 31 games.

As for the newest defenseman in Muskegon, Lowe said, "We made this move because we felt our D-core needed some calmness. Branko is a player who brings some different attributes on the back end that will help us tremendously."

Vukas was named the Lancers' captain at the start of the season thanks to his leadership ability off the ice and his secure style of play on it. At 6'4, 214 pounds, his size allows him to dominate play at his own end of the ice while still contributing when needed at the offensive end.

Welcome to Muskegon, Branko!







United States Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.