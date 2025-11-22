Tri-City Acquires Evan Nee from Boston Junior Eagles

November 22, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm have acquired forward Evan Nee from the Boston Junior Eagles 18U AAA team.

Nee, a 2007-born player from Arlington, Massachusetts, has competed with the Jr. Eagles for the past several seasons. Last year, Nee put up six points in six games with the program's 18U AAA team at U.S. 18-and-under Nationals.

The left-shot player also produced 23 goals and 28 assists for 51 points in 30 games last season at St. Mark's School (MA).

"Evan came to our training camp and played well," Storm Head Coach, Director, and President of Hockey Operations John Torchetti said. "We are looking forward to having him in the lineup with the energy he brings on the ice."







