Lancers Acquire Two Players from Muskegon

Published on November 22, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The Omaha Lancers have acquired defenseman Reese Lantz and goaltender Brian Cooke from the Muskegon Lumberjacks in exchange for defenseman Branko Vukas and a fourth round pick in the 2026 Phase II USHL Draft.

Lantz, 18, was part of Muskegon's 2025 Clark Cup Championship team, skating in 10 postseason games after appearing in 19 regular-season games. He has 4 points (0+4) in 19 games this season while averaging 17:52 time on ice per game. Lantz also spent last season with the Janesville Jets of the North American Hockey League, recording 9 points (1+8) in 25 games.

Cooke, 17, is 2-1 with a 3.72 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage in four games with the Minot Minotauros of the NAHL this season. He spent the previous four seasons with the St. Louis Blues AAA program and is committed to play collegiate hockey at Holy Cross.

"Branko has been a tremendous ambassador for the Omaha Lancers," Lancers head coach Ron Fogarty said. "We wish him all the best this season and in his next chapter at Miami of Ohio. The Omaha Lancers are excited to accelerate our rebuild with the addition of Reese Lantz, a high-impact defenseman who brings size, stability, offensive upside, and a championship background that fits exactly what we're building. Reese immediately strengthens our blue line and elevates our overall competitiveness. We also welcome Brian Cooke, a Holy Cross commit and promising young goaltender currently playing in the NAHL with Minot. Brian adds depth, talent and strong long-term potential to our goaltending group."







