Lancers Outshoot Steel, Fall Saturday Night

Published on November 15, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The Omaha Lancers were shut out for the first time this season as the Chicago Steel picked up a 3-0 win on Saturday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

In the Lancers' final-ever game in Geneva, Ill. they outshot the Steel, 38-27, but could not earn a point. Chicago (10-5-0-0) scored twice 1:11 apart midway through the second period before adding an empty-net goal with 10 seconds left in regulation.

Omaha (4-14-1-0) recorded the first five shots of the game en route to a season-high total and even outshot Chicago, 15-8, in the third. The Lancers' best chance to break through came on their third power play of the night 7:49 into the third period when they won three consecutive faceoffs and fired four shots on the opening 20 seconds of the man-advantage sequence.

Timo Kazda broke the ice and scored the eventual game-winning goal after forcing a turnover and scored beneath the near dot at the 10:18 mark of the second. Ashton Schultz struck shortly after at the 11:29 mark before Kolin Sisson's goal in the third. Sam Caulfield recorded his first USHL shutout with 38 saves.

The Lancers are back in Nebraska next weekend with a road game Nov. 14 at Lincoln before returning home Nov. 15 for Military Appreciation Night against the Sioux City Musketeers. Omaha will be sporting specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off. Tickets are available now at lancers.com







United States Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2025

