Gavin Katz Wins It for Green Bay in a Shootout

Published on November 15, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

GREEN BAY, WI - Green Bay right wing Gavin Katz tallied the lone goal in a shootout to hand the Gamblers a 7-6 victory over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Saturday night at the Resch Center for Bud Night and Heavy Metal Night.

The two squads could not be separated in the extra period, and Green Bay goalkeeper Joey Slavick stopped the RoughRiders' Justin Graf to begin the shootout. Katz responded by sneaking the puck past Cedar Rapids goalkeeper Joseph Skidmore to give the Gamblers the lead in the shootout. After missed attempts from both sides, Slavick denied the RoughRiders' third try to secure the victory.

Cedar Rapids opened the scoring with a goal from Jason Musa before Green Bay's Geno Carcone leveled the contest midway through the first period. The RoughRiders' David Bosco handed Cedar Rapids the lead nine minutes into the second period, but Green Bay's offense heated up in the final five minutes of the frame, scoring four goals from Elliot Gulley, Zach Wooten, Gunnar Conboy and Katz, respectively. Although Musa tallied another goal for the RoughRiders with 39 seconds left, the Gamblers held onto a 5-3 advantage heading into the final period.

The RoughRiders scored two goals inside the first two minutes of the third period as Musa completed a hat trick, but Green Bay remained in front courtesy of Wooten's second goal of the night with under nine minutes remaining. Cedar Rapids' offense wasn't finished, and Sullivan Miller sent the game into overtime late in the third period.

The Gamblers were outshot by the RoughRiders 39-26, but Slavick collected 33 saves.

Green Bay, which improved to 9-7-2-1, will hit the road to take on the Omaha Lancers for a two-game series starting next Friday, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Gamblers will return to the Resch Center on Wednesday, Nov. 26, to face off against the Chicago Steel for Bud Night and Whiteout Night at 7:05 p.m.







