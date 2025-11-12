Four Gamblers Named to Team USA for 2025 World Junior A Challenge

The Green Bay Gamblers are proud to announce that forwards Gunnar Conboy, Landon Hafele, defenseman Mace'o Phillips, and Head Coach Pat McCadden have been selected to represent the United States of America at the 2025 World Junior A Challenge, taking place December 7-13 in Trois-Rivières, Quebec. Team USA enters the tournament as the defending champions.

After returning from injury, Gunnar Conboy made his USHL debut this past weekend, appearing in a pair of games against the Madison Capitols. Conboy immediately stepped into a top-line role, earning time on both the power play and penalty kill. No stranger to international play, Conboy captained Team USA at the 2025 Under-17 Four Nations Tournament this past summer.

Joining Conboy on Team USA are Landon Hafele and Mace'o Phillips, both alumni of the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP). Phillips returns to the international stage after representing the U.S. at multiple tournaments, including the 2025 IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship, where he appeared in five games.

Hafele, who is currently tied for second on the Gamblers in scoring with 13 points, most recently represented Team USA at the 2025 Under-18 Five Nations Tournament, helping the team to a third-place finish.

They will be joined behind the bench by Gamblers Head Coach Pat McCadden, who will serve as an Assistant Coach for Team USA.

"I'm extremely excited and thankful for the opportunity to coach on this years World Junior A Challenge staff," McCadden says, "Anytime you have a chance to represent your country on the international stage it's a true honor," McCadden also spoke on his three players that are joining him on the trip to Quebec, "Going with three of our current players in Landon, Mace'o and Gunnar will make the tournament that much more memorable. We look forward to competing for some hardware,"







