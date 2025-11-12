U.S. Sets Roster for World Junior A Challenge

The United States Hockey League (USHL) has placed 21 players on the U.S. Junior Select Team set to compete at the 2025 World Junior A Challenge to be played from Dec. 7-13 in Trois-Rivières, Quebec.

The U.S. is the reigning champion of the four-team tournament featuring Canada East, Canada West, and Sweden. Each team will play three preliminary-round games before the semifinals on Friday, Dec. 12, and the bronze and gold-medal games on Saturday, Dec. 13.

Notable players on the U.S. roster include five NHL draft picks, including Detroit Red Wings pick Brent Solomon (Sioux Falls Stampede) and Calgary Flames 80th overall selection Mace'o Phillips (Green Bay Gamblers). Representing some of the league's top skaters from NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2026 NHL Draft are Blake Zielinski (Des Moines Buccaneers), Landon Hafele (Green Bay Gamblers), and Bode Laylin (Tri-City Storm).

Sioux Falls Stampede defenseman Jake Prunty and Green Bay Gamblers forward Gunnar Conboy are the youngest players on the U.S. roster as 2027 NHL Draft eligibles.

General Manager Marc Boxer returns to his role. Andy Brandt (Madison Capitols), who served as an assistant coach last year, will be the head coach, joined by Pat McCadden (Green Bay Gamblers), Ryan Cruthers (Sioux Falls Stampede), and Hank Johnson (Fargo Force). Spenser Popinga (Waterloo Black Hawks) will oversee strength and conditioning. Chris Kiefer (Waterloo Black Hawks) will serve as equipment manager.

The U.S. seeks its 11th tournament crown, previously winning in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2022, and 2024.







