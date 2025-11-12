Tickets on Sale for American Cup Powered by Wegmans

Tickets are on sale to watch the Youngstown Phantoms and Tri-City Storm drop the puck for a two-game, regular-season series as part of the fifth annual United States Hockey League (USHL) American Cup powered by Wegmans from December 4-7 in Rochester, N.Y.

Jack Hextall, Cooper Simpson, and the rest of the Phantoms' high-octane offense are poised to match up against Tri-City's tender forward Oliver Ozogany, top NHL draft-eligible defenseman Bode Laylin, and Detroit Red Wings draft pick Michal Pradel in net.

The USHL games will take place on Thursday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET, and on Friday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET at the Tim Hortons Iceplex.

In addition to the USHL action, the four-day American Cup powered by Wegmans will feature top 14U, 15U, and 16U teams from North America playing in tournaments at the Tim Hortons Iceplex, Rochester Ice Center, and Canandaigua Civic Center. Participating youth teams and a complete event schedule will be published at a later date.

